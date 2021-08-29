“The farmer has to be an optimist, or he wouldn’t still be a farmer.” -Will Rogers.
Truer words have never been spoken. Having optimism as a farmer, to keep finding ways to thrive in this industry, or at least to survive, is essential. Farming has faced more challenges in the past two years than ever before…and that’s really saying something! Market costs, supply and demand fluctuations and lack of essential product availability have been just a few of the hard-hitting problems the industry has faced. With all these industry changes, I have seen so many farms across the country maintaining that optimistic outlook and putting their ‘farmer ingenuity’ to work. Many are forced to get creative to keep up with the rapidly changing economy and financial fluctuations.
Country wide, we have witnessed an increase in ‘Know Where Your Food Comes From’, ‘Buy Local’ and ‘Promote Small Businesses’. This has prompted many to use that farmer ingenuity to tap into those demands and generate additional income to support their families and operations while providing for their communities. There has been an influx of beef operations marketing their certified meats through social media outlets. Local butcher shops are booked almost a year in advance to keep up with all the local processing and sales efforts. Small dairy farms are now selling (permitted) raw milk or building their own creameries. Many farms have diversified into raising other species of livestock to keep up with niche marketing demands. From selling flowers in the spring to pumpkins in the fall there are endless, unique avenues farmers have branched out to. Hiring additional farm help is almost impossible and there are never enough hours in a day, but somehow they dig deep and make it work.
Though there has been more of a spotlight on it recently, this is a long-standing way of life for some farmers. My grandfather, for example, milked dairy cows and shipped milk as a primary way of life. Raising a large family in the 1950s, he was forced to come up with ways to become more financially savvy. He sold sweet corn, potatoes, and Christmas trees to generate additional income to supply for his family’s needs all from the ground he owned. Over 70 years later, and most small operations are still having to utilize all their resources to maintain their dreams of raising their families on the farm.
In researching for this article, I’ve come across many unique products and services farmers are offering to their communities and it’s very eye-opening when you already know how many hours per day are spent tending to their primary livestock and crops. Finding their strengths and making the best use of them, from offering meticulously maintained farmsteads for photography backdrops, doing small custom cropping jobs with their personal machinery, to fitting dairy cattle for shows, and building roadside produce stands. I stand with our farmers and marvel at not only what they have survived through, but what they have built upon in the most challenging of times.
Optimism, perseverance, and ingenuity are qualities every farmer possesses. What are ways your farms have tapped into your strengths?
The Bradford County Conservation District is committed to helping people manage resources wisely. You can visit the Bradford County Conservation District at 200 Lake Rd in Wysox across from the Wysox Fire Hall. Contact us at (570) 485-3144 or visit our web page at www.bccdpa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.