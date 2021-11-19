SULLIVAN COUNTY — A 16-year-old has accomplished a winning streak that is a first for a Sullivan County youth.
Blaine Warburton and his Jersey heifer Bolle-Acres Gentry Fashion won two big Jersey shows in Harrisburg from Sept. 18-20.
He was named the Junior Champion of both the Youth All-American Jersey Show and the Open All-American Show.
“What has happened with Blaine and Fashion is pretty rare, especially in our area,” said Eileen, Blaine’s mother.
Blaine also flew out to Madison, Wis. where he was reserve junior champion in a show on Sept. 28.
Recently, he competed in the All-American Jersey Show in Louisville, Ky. from Nov. 6-8 where he was first in his class and came in third place in a competition with adults and other youths.
It has been a lifelong passion for Blaine, who started showing in 4-H at age 8. He showed his first cow at the Sullivan County Fair at age 2.
He will return to the show ring again next spring, but Fashion won’t start right away since she’s due to have her calf about that time.
Blaine oversees the breeding on the farm, which he takes seriously to produce the best possible heifers for shows, said Eileen. His next goal is to have one of his own cows that he raised from birth in a show someday.
“It means a lot because I have worked my whole life for it,” said Blaine. “There’s a lot of time and money that goes into these cows and it’s worth all of the hard work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.