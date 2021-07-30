The Troy Fair displayed a Farmers Market on Thursday, which persevered through early afternoon rain to promote local vendors’ products.
The rain lasted from about 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. causing the fairgrounds to have fewer crowds compared to previous days.
Rides were temporarily shut down for a few minutes, but were soon back up and operational, said Tamara Heess, the Troy Fair secretary.
She said sawdust and woodchips were used to soak up a few puddles and new drainage installed in Lot 1 helped avoid flooding.
Christopher Pike was at the Farmers Market tent in the Lower Meadow with his two kids selling candles from his Owego-based company, Riverman Candles that he started last year out of his house.
He said the rain caused business to be slow, but is hopeful today’s sales will make up for yesterday’s weather.
“The rain slowed things down, but being here and reaching out to people is still good exposure,” said Jelliff’s Maple owner Gregory Jelliff, who was selling syrup, maple sugar and maple barbeque sauce at the Farmers Market.
“There’s a lot of things you can do with maple than just syrup,” he said. “Our best seller this year has been our maple garlic vinegar.”
He also displayed samples of maple caramel that his company makes.
Possum Hollow Perennials Farm’s Adam Yoachim was selling his perennial flowers there and said the rain wasn’t all bad because it led some people to take shelter under the tent for a moment.
“The rain was a downer, but hopefully the after dinner crowd will arrive and the rodeo will draw them in,” said Tim Wells, owner of Sugar Run-based Deep Roots Hard Cider.
He displayed a variety of apple-based hard ciders under the Farmers Market tent to accommodate dry and sweet preferences and said his apple pie spiced cider was the best seller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.