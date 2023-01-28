Farming - The Good Life
Photo Provided

Farming really is the good life. Anyone that has had a hand in it knows this. It has taught me money management, time management, long days, hard work, respect for both humans and animals alike, and where things really come from; along with realities of life and death as animals are born or animals pass away as time marches on, to learning how to survive off the land if I really had to. There is no better place to raise a child. They come out as respectful, hard workers. Most bosses love to hire people that have come from a farm.

Occasionally, we run into some “outsiders” that come rolling in from parts unknown and they are going to plant their flag in the ground and get started on their own little piece of heaven. It looks so heavenly from the outside, and they want to experience it. I think that is a great idea. It really is heavenly. However, this is a really hard transition. It may look easy and lovely from the outside, but getting into it and surviving it can be a different story (see the 3rd sentence of the article).