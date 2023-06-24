Fashion show will benefit The Children’s House

WAVERLY, N.Y. — A summertime fashion show will be held in the Twin Tiers to support a Towanda-based nonprofit dedicated to helping children who experienced abuse or neglect.
Runway For A Cause will present a fashion show at The Loom in Waverly, N.Y. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.
Based in the Southern Tier of New York State, the organization provides “an outlet for creative artists to showcase their talent in a fashion show,” according to its website. “Our team is empowered by talented people who are motivated to help their community grow, and thrive within the fashion industry while giving back to local and national organizations through fundraising.”
The Aug. 26 show will feature multiple participants from Bradford County, such as models, designers, hairdressers, makeup artists, photographers and boutiques.
Michelle Dunham, the New Albany Borough Council president, will host the event in collaboration with Runway For A Cause.
“It’s an awesome program because it includes everyone from Bradford County,” she said.
Proceeds will benefit The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center. Organizers have a goal to raise $30,000 for CHCAC and its services, according to Dunham.
Dunham met with local teachers and parents who stated that students are in need of trauma care. They were concerned about CHCAC being unable to provide some services due to lack of funding.
CHCAC helps child abuse victims and their non-offending caregivers in Bradford and Sullivan counties with services that include forensic interviews, family advocacy, trauma focused cognitive behavioral therapy and medical exams on-site at no charge to the victim or their family. CHCAC hopes to expand its outreach services to help residents identify, report and aid child abuse victims.
The meetings inspired Dunham to collaborate with Runway For a Cause for an event that could engage the community and support CHCAC at the same time. She added that the fashion show seeks to get young people involved and build up their self-esteem and self-awareness.
“It is an honor to be recognized outside of our community by the positive impact we are making and inspiring others to do the same in their own community,” Runway For a Cause expressed about the Aug. 26 event.
Nationwide, one in nine girls and one in 20 boys experience sexual abuse or assault before reaching age 18, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. Victims of childhood sexual abuse are four times more likely to experience PTSD and drug abuse, and three times more likely to experience depression as adults.
“Child abuse in [the Northern Tier] is an ever increasing problem that requires a community approach to address,” Dunham said. “These children deserve and need a safe place to transform from victim to survivor. That’s why The Children’s House center exists.”
Local businesses are encouraged to participate in the event. They can provide clothing that they want displayed and six to 12 models. The clothing will be returned at the event’s conclusion. Fashion show organizers will have measurements and sizes for each model. Each designer or boutique will walk with their models and take a bow at the end of the show.
Businesses interested in participating or have questions can call (607) 742-5406.
Information about Runway For A Cause can be found online at https://runwayforacause.org/, while information about CHCAC is online at chcac.org.
