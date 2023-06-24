Fashion show will benefit The Children’s House

Runway For A Cause will fundraise for The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center through a fashion show at The Loom in Waverly, N.Y. on Aug. 26.

 Photo provided by Runway For A Cause

WAVERLY, N.Y. — A summertime fashion show will be held in the Twin Tiers to support a Towanda-based nonprofit dedicated to helping children who experienced abuse or neglect.

Runway For A Cause will present a fashion show at The Loom in Waverly, N.Y. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.

