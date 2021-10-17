Fassett Grange honors 75-year member

SOUTH CREEK TOWNSHIP — Fassett Grange recognized one man’s 75-years of membership to their organization on Saturday.
At their grange hall on Route 14, members gave a certificate to Sheldon Robinson, 93, which acknowledged and thanked him for over seven decades of dedicated service.
Robinson said that he appreciated the honor and that being a lifelong member has been incredibly rewarding.
The Grange’s values of hard work and community service can be used for a lifetime to better oneself and their neighbors, he said.
The local group is part of the nationwide organization of granges that are “dedicated
to the betterment of the American way of life through community service, education, legislation and fellowship,” according to the Pennsylvania State Grange’s website.
Fassett Grange Secretary Carol Lorenson was also recognized for 35-years of service and she said that the Grange started as a farm organization, but everybody is welcome to join.
There are seven granges in Bradford County and she can help direct them to ones that are closest to their local areas, she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to hold dinner and other public events, but she is optimistic to continue them again.
“We do as much community service as we can and you meet good people here,” she said.
Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller was the guest speaker and helped present the 75-year certificate to Robinson.
“It’s a thrill to do this because these kinds of organizations are what keep communities together,” he said. “It’s important for the local community, all of the municipalities and the entire county.”
The event also recognized multiple members for their years of service to the organization that included: Vern Robinson for 55 years, Echo McGovern for 50 years, Valerie Clark for 35 years, Lynn Congdon for 35 years, Fassett Grange Master Charles Lorenson for 35 years, Suzanne Niver for 30 years, Herschel Burt for 30 years and Marjorie Pellor for 15 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.