NEW ALBANY — A person was killed in a Route 220 crash in New Albany Borough early Wednesday afternoon.
Bradford County Dispatch reported an accident involving a motorcycle and car with a motorcyclist down just before 1 p.m.
The Bradford County 911 Center received a report of the crash at the intersection of Hatch Hill Road and Route 220/Front Street, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. One individual was found dead at the scene.
Responders included the New Albany Volunteer Fire Department, Dushore EMS and Rescue and Guthrie EMS.
The Monroe Hose Company assisted with traffic control while a detour was established over Stevenson Hill Road to the Wyalusing-New Albany Road, Rosenheck stated. The route was closed for several hours while an accident investigation was conducted by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania State Police.
Additional details have not been released at this time.
