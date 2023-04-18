generic local

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A fire at a Smithfield Township residence claimed the life of one person while several others were able to escape from the building Sunday morning.

A home on Ulster Road caught fire around 8:30 a.m., which led to multiple emergency crews to respond to the scene, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

