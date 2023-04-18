SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A fire at a Smithfield Township residence claimed the life of one person while several others were able to escape from the building Sunday morning.
A home on Ulster Road caught fire around 8:30 a.m., which led to multiple emergency crews to respond to the scene, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
“The second alarm box was immediately struck by dispatch as the caller indicated a potential working structure fire with entrapment,” he said. “Upon arrival, crews made entry into the structure, heroically extricating a patient from the residence and performed lifesaving techniques.”
Four other occupants escaped the building on their own or with help from first responders, he added. One firefighter became ill and was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for non life-threatening conditions.
“Firefighters with Smithfield Township Fire Department extricated an individual from the residence however was pronounced deceased on scene,” according to the Bradford County Coroner’s Office.
The coroner was requested to the scene around 10:10 a.m. and assisted the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s Office with investigating the fire. An autopsy has been scheduled for the deceased.
Emergency responders at the scene included Smithfield Township VFD, Ridgebury VFD, North Towanda VFD, Ulster-Sheshequin VFD and Troy VFD. Also on scene were EMS crews from Guthrie EMS, Greater Valley EMS, Tri-Township EMS Ulster and Ridgebury Divisions. Fire departments from Wellsburg, Athens Borough and Waverly-Barton provided standby services. The Bradford County Department of Public Safety responded with the county rehab trailer and CISM team. Respondents requested air medical units, but were unavailable due to the weather conditions at the time. The American Red Cross is assisting the home’s residents.
The fire marshal is investigating the incident and no further information has been released at this time.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
