Fawcett Street bridge project close to official completion

NEW ALBANY — During the New Albany Borough Council meeting Wednesday, Mayor Dan Dunham provided updates on two projects involving a bridge and sidewalk within the borough.
He filed paperwork to close the Fawcett Street bridge project with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The borough must now wait for FEMA to close it out. Dunham hopes that FEMA will reimbursed the borough for the project.
The Fawcett Street bridge sustained damage from uprooted trees that were in flooded streams during the 2018 flooding. The bridge was officially reopened in September 2022 after completed construction that included paving and guardrail installations.
“FEMA also wants to close the small projects, which includes the sidewalk,” Dunham said.
Borough officials hope to reconstruct the sidewalk on Front Street near the post office. The sidewalk was damaged from a storm in 2018. The borough plans to work with Hunt Engineering on the sidewalk construction. Both will look into possibly obtaining a grant to fund the project. Dunham stated that FEMA gave $19,000 to the borough for the sidewalk construction.
