Fawcett Street bridge project close to official completion

The New Albany Borough Council discussed the Fawcett Street bridge project at its Wednesday meeting.

 Review File Photo

NEW ALBANY — During the New Albany Borough Council meeting Wednesday, Mayor Dan Dunham provided updates on two projects involving a bridge and sidewalk within the borough.

He filed paperwork to close the Fawcett Street bridge project with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The borough must now wait for FEMA to close it out. Dunham hopes that FEMA will reimbursed the borough for the project.

