Fawcett Street bridge reaches completion in New Albany

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council made a series of announcements that included the completed construction of a bridge during its Wednesday meeting.
The Fawcett Street bridge is officially open and finally completed, announced Mayor Dan Dunham. Council members held their meeting at New Albany Community Park to showcase the new bridge and the park’s recently new playground equipment. The bridge was replaced due to damage from the 2018 flooding.
Bridge construction included paving and the installation of guardrails. A new stop sign will also be placed at the bridge’s intersection with Route 220.
The borough has also received American Rescue Plan Act funds of around $17,000, according to Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman.
“We have said that once we got that, we were going to pay the rest of what we owed JHA for the emergency water line project, which is $7,298.74,” he said.
JHA Companies is the engineering firm that completed work on the borough’s water lines. Hindman stated that the rest of the ARPA money will go into the borough’s general fund. He also said that the borough’s Liquid Fuels for next year will be around the same as this year’s amount that was around $9,000.
When it comes to the borough’s water bills, Hindman announced that water payments and usage have gone down recently. The borough has experienced high bills and usage this year due to previous water leaks that have occurred.
“The first seven months of this year, we were averaging $4,672 per month for water. The last two months, we have averaged $2,992,” Hindman said. “The loss in the water column is starting to go down.”
Council members anticipate to adopt a tentative budget at their Nov. 2 meeting and then approve the final budget on Nov. 9.
Philip Odell
