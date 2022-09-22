Fawcett Street bridge reaches completion in New Albany

The New Albany Borough Council held its Wednesday meeting at New Albany Community Park to showcase the new Fawcett Street bridge.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Borough Council made a series of announcements that included the completed construction of a bridge during its Wednesday meeting.

The Fawcett Street bridge is officially open and finally completed, announced Mayor Dan Dunham. Council members held their meeting at New Albany Community Park to showcase the new bridge and the park’s recently new playground equipment. The bridge was replaced due to damage from the 2018 flooding.

