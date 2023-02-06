FBI offers $5,000 reward for information on missing Towanda woman

Maria Nina Miller

 Photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding the disappearance of a Towanda resident who disappeared 12 years ago.

Maria Nina Miller was last seen on Feb. 5, 2011, at her place of employment, the Dandy Mini Mart on Route 6 in Wysox, according to the FBI. She has not been seen or heard from since.