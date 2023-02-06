FBI offers $5,000 reward for information on missing Towanda woman

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding the disappearance of a Towanda resident who disappeared 12 years ago.
Maria Nina Miller was last seen on Feb. 5, 2011, at her place of employment, the Dandy Mini Mart on Route 6 in Wysox, according to the FBI. She has not been seen or heard from since.
The FBI Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police announced the reward for information on Monday.
“Miller left her job that morning and returned to her home in Towanda,” the FBI stated. “She and her husband were planning a trip to West Virginia to visit family. Miller may have been to locations in Summersville, W.Va., on February 5, 2011, and the Beckley, W.Va. area. She was known to be traveling in a Chevrolet Cobalt vehicle.”
The FBI added that she may have traveled from Pennsylvania to West Virginia with a relative.
Miller was 5'1" tall and 125 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She has black hair and brown eyes, and is an Asian woman of Filipino nationality. Her date of birth is Aug. 28, 1976 and she would now be 46 years old.
Anyone with information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or send an email at tips.fbi.gov.
