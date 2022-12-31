MANSFIELD, Pa. – FCCB is pleased to announce the addition of John Painter (Westfield, PA) to their Corporate Board. Painter joins 13 other men and women who oversee the affairs of the organization to ensure long-term sustainability and continued growth.

Painter previously served on the Center of Beef Excellence board, and is a current advisory board member for the Penn State University Cooperative Extension, as well as a member of the FCCB Agricultural Advisory Board.