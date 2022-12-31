MANSFIELD, Pa. – FCCB is pleased to announce the addition of John Painter (Westfield, PA) to their Corporate Board. Painter joins 13 other men and women who oversee the affairs of the organization to ensure long-term sustainability and continued growth.
Painter previously served on the Center of Beef Excellence board, and is a current advisory board member for the Penn State University Cooperative Extension, as well as a member of the FCCB Agricultural Advisory Board.
As a lifelong farmer Painter has been actively involved with the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau for over 30 years. From 1990 to 2020 he was the Tioga & Potter County Board Director, and also spent time serving as the Membership Chair, working on the legislative committee, and was at one time the President of the County Board. Painter also served on the PA Farm Bureau Executive committee. He is presently a State Board Member and also sits on the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation Committee. During his tenure Painter has been heavily involved with improving legislation that impacts the farming community. He testified for the Environmental State Committee in Harrisburg on the Streambank Bill Package and also at the PA Milk Marketing Board hearing in the spring of 2022. Today, he owns and operates Painterland Farms, LLC in Westfield, PA, an organic dairy and crop farm covering 5,000 acres.
“We warmly welcome John to the FCCB Corporate Board. His familiarity with the FCCB market and experience as a lifelong customer, combined with his vast knowledge of the Agricultural sector will benefit us as we make key decisions on strategic issues for the future,” noted Randall Black, President & CEO. “Agriculture has been a part of our history from the very beginning, and we are determined to remain an industry leader and financial partner to the agricultural communities we serve.”
Painter joins other FCCB Corporate Board members including Joseph Landy, Robert Chappell, Gene Kosa, Alletta Schadler, David Richards, Terry Osborne, Mickey Jones, Randall Black, Roger Graham, Rinaldo DePaola, Christopher Kunes, Janie Hilfiger, and Thomas Freeman.
First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB) offers mortgage and real estate loans, high-interest rewards checking, trust and investment services, business loans, and cash management services that help businesses save time and money. They are headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, and currently operate 31 offices throughout Tioga, Bradford, Potter, Clinton, Centre, Union, Lebanon, Lancaster, Schuylkill, Berks, and Chester counties in Pennsylvania, Allegany County, New York, and New Castle, and Kent Counties in Delaware. For more information about First Citizens, call (800) 326-9486, visit www.myfccb.com, or find them on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.