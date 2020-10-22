Some area organizations have been awarded in the latest phase of COVID-19 grant funding through the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania in partnership with the United Way organizations of Susquehanna Valley, Lycoming County, and Columbia and Mountour County.
These grants are provided through the COVID-19 Community Funds, which was launched in April 2020 to support nonprofits so they can continue providing services. Through $190,000 in community gifts, $450,000 from the FCFP and $122,250 from the United Way organizations, nonprofits in Sullivan, Tioga, Lycoming, Montour, Columbia, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties have been able to benefit. Thirty-three nonprofits received a share of $301,000 in the first phase of funding, while $461,942 was distributed to 81 organizations in the second phase. These grants were targeted for a variety of needs including food, rent and utility assistance, personal protection equipment, long-term recovery funds for operating expenses, and to help transition programs to virtual operations.
“This partnership has allowed us to connect donors to nonprofits in a meaningful way during unprecedented times,” Jennifer D. Wilson, FCFP president and CEO said in the announcement this week. “Together with our United Way partners we have provided more than $763,000 in grants to 101 nonprofit organizations since the start of the pandemic.”
This latest round of grant funding received more than $4,108,000 in requests from 164 organizations, which were reviewed by 22 members of the community.
Grants in Sullivan and Tioga Counties alone totaled $43,340:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers, $2,000;
- Bradford County Regional Arts Council, $2,000;
- Child Hunger Outreach Partners, $5,500;
- Deane Center for the Performing Arts, $4,000;
- Endless Mountain Music Festival, $5,000;
- Foundation for Free Enterprise Education, $2,000;
- Galeton Area School District, $2,090;
- Junior Achievement of NEPA, Inc. , $5,000;
- River Valley Regional YMCA, $8,250;
- Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Inc., $2,500;
- STEP, Inc., $5,000.
“We are grateful to the community leaders who helped make decisions to grant funds to very worthy community organizations and for our collaboration with our regional United Way friends and our partners at FCFP.” said Ron Frick, president and CEO at the Lycoming County United Way, which serves Lycoming, Tioga and Sullivan counties. “For almost 100 years, the Lycoming County United Way has been supporting the needs of the community and COVID-19 was no different. We were happy to be able to invest time and resources in this true community effort.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.