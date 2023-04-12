WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pennsylvania’s two U.S. senators joined together to announce that funding will be available to create safer drinking water in the commonwealth.
U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and John Fetterman (D-Pa.) stated that $265,913,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will fund efforts to make Pennsylvania’s drinking water more clean and safe. Specifically, funds will be used to remove contaminants, such as Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances — also known as PFAS — from the water supply and improve water infrastructure by replacing lead pipes.
PFAS are nicknamed ‘forever chemicals’ because they are long-lasting and slow to break down over time, according to the U.S. EPA’s website. Countless PFAS chemicals are in consumer, commercial and industrial products, as well as water, air, fish, and soil around the world.
“Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals.” the EPA’s website states.
Funding was made available through the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. The act is also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and was made into law in November 2021, according to The White House’s website. The law “includes around $550 billion in new federal investment in America’s roads and bridges, water infrastructure, resilience, internet, and more.”
“Thanks to the infrastructure law, Pennsylvania will receive more than $265 million to make our drinking water safer and cleaner, including significant boosts in funding to eradicate ‘forever chemicals’ like PFAS and replace lead pipes,” Casey said.
He added that all Pennsylvanians from urban, suburban and rural communities deserve the right to safe, pure water.
“It’s just plain commonsense that we need to provide clean drinking water to all communities in Pennsylvania and across the country,” Fetterman said. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s robust investment in water infrastructure will help ensure that access to clean drinking water is a right, even in communities that have long been marginalized and forgotten.”
The EPA will distribute the funds from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. Through the infrastructure law, EPA increased Pennsylvania’s DWSRF allotment from last year. Pennsylvania’s funding to replace lead pipes increased by 64% this year. The infrastructure law will invest over $50 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country until 2026.
