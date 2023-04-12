WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pennsylvania’s two U.S. senators joined together to announce that funding will be available to create safer drinking water in the commonwealth.

U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and John Fetterman (D-Pa.) stated that $265,913,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will fund efforts to make Pennsylvania’s drinking water more clean and safe. Specifically, funds will be used to remove contaminants, such as Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances — also known as PFAS — from the water supply and improve water infrastructure by replacing lead pipes.