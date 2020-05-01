ATHENS BOROUGH — The Feed My Sheep Food Pantry at the Athens United Methodist Church is used to serving its community with food.
But since COVID-19, pantry Coordinator Betty Bump said they’ve seen their biggest numbers.
On April 9, the pantry’s first drive-thru offering, volunteers served 271 people from the Sayre and Athens school districts.
“That’s the largest we’ve done since I’ve been doing this, and I’ve been doing this since 2015,” said Bump. “There’s lots of large families — six to eight people in a family. Plus, there’s a lot of seniors.”
The food pantry is normally open the second Thursday of each month. But in the case of months like April with five Thursdays, the pantry is held on that fifth Thursday as well, offering items such as eggs, milk, bread, cereal, pasta sauce, fruits, vegetables, lettuce, and other perishable items.
Much of the food comes from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, although donations are welcomed as well.
“It’s a great mission project for our church,” said Bump. “We probably have 25 or 30 volunteers every month that buy food for the food pantry, staff it. There’s a lot of generous people in our congregation that contribute to it, too. And the community. There’s a lot of contributions from the community. We have a mystery man every month that drops off food — and he fills the ramp (in the back of the church).”
Although this “mystery man” has been more socially distanced as of late, Bump said he has continued to support the program with funding.
Those interested in helping out the food pantry can call the church office at (570) 888-2241 or drop off donations on the ramp to the rear church door.
