Feed the Bus for CHOP coming to Sayre in September

SAYRE BOROUGH — A food drive on wheels will be rolling into Sayre in the memory of a Bradford County native.
The Feed the Bus for CHOP initiative will host their month-long food drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day starting Sept. 1 in the old Tops parking lot on North Keystone Avenue.
A bus will be stationed in the parking lot where people can donate non-perishable foods and place them within the vehicle.
The event was organized to honor the memory of 15-year-old Jaymz Maurice Altieri who passed away unexpectedly on May 5.
“His slogan was “I’ll always be there for everybody” and he did that regardless of who you were,” said William Snyder III, the CEO and founder of the event.
Altieri was a 9th grade student at Athens Area High School who played football and wrestling and volunteered at Robert Packer Hospital. He loved performing magic tricks and self-taught himself Morse code, sign language, first aid and CPR.
Snyder contacted Altieri’s parents who gave him their blessing to create an event in their son’s memory and then he coordinated the fundraiser with the Child Hunger Outreach Partners in Towanda.
Altieri’s uncle and aunt, Matt and Cheryl Strope donated the bus that is being used for the food drive.
Liz Terwillger, a congressional candidate for Pa-12, is also coordinating the event and said collection bins will be placed throughout the county for anyone who wants to contribute, but unable to travel to the bus’ location.
Anyone who wants to donate after hours can call Snyder’s cell phone at (570) 497-7398 and he will meet people at the bus.
Snyder said that if the fundraiser is successful then he would like to turn it into a yearly event each September.
Anyone who would like to host a collection bin, please contact Liz Terwilliger via Facebook Messenger or at (570) 731-0822.
