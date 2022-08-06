Feels Like the First Time

Lou Gramm is pictured with his ’65 Pontiac GTO, a car that inspired lyrics to his song, Rev on the Red Line, lyrics that resonate with muscle car owners.

 Photo Provided

It feels like the first time, like the lyrics from Foreigner’s first single released in 1977, except it’s not. For the second time, with the first being in 2005, Lou Gramm, one of the founding members of Foreigner, will take the stage for a headline performance on Saturday at Binghamton’s Spiedie Fest.

For Gramm, who has been busy working on material and performing at venues with his band, he’s looking forward to a return to Binghamton for a Saturday night performance at the Spiedie Fest. The show begins at 7 p.m.