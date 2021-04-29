Felicia Kmetz has announced her intent to run as a write-in candidate for the position of School Director in the Sayre Area School District.
“As a member of the community and mother of two it is critical that I take this opportunity to be a part of the decision-making process that will influence my children and many others,” Kmetz said.
Kmetz was raised in Montoursville prior to moving to Pittsburgh where she attended the University of Pittsburgh for undergraduate and Point Park University where she received her MBA. After moving back to the Sayre area to be near family, she took an active role in the community and her children’s activities. Currently, she is a member of the Sayre Little League board and employed as a financial analyst.
