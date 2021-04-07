The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened a review period for the Flood Insurance Rate Map and updated floodplain boundaries in 12 municipalities.
Residents and business owners can participate in a 90-day appeal and comment period on the updated maps concerning the townships of Asylum, Athens, Litchfield, North Towanda, Sheshequin, Towanda, Ulster, and Wysox and the boroughs of Athens, Sayre, South Waverly, and Towanda, according to FEMA.
“The updated maps were produced in coordination with local, state and FEMA officials. Significant community review of the maps has already taken place, but before the maps become final, community partners can identify any corrections or questions about the information provided and submit appeals or comments,” officials said.
The 90-day review period began on April 1. The preliminary maps can be found on the FEMA Flood Map Changes Viewer at http://msc.fema.gov/fmcv. Changes from the current maps may be found at the Region 3 Changes Since Last FIRM Viewer at https://arcg.is/15mOe41.
People may submit an appeal if they perceive that modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect.
An appeal must include technical information, such as hydraulic or hydrologic data, to support the claim.
Appeals cannot be based on the effects of proposed projects or projects started after the study is in progress.
If property owners see incorrect information that does not change the flood hazard information — such as a missing or misspelled road name in the Special Flood Hazard Area or an incorrect corporate boundary — they can submit a written comment.
The next step in the mapping process is the resolution of all comments and appeals. Once they are resolved, FEMA will notify communities of the effective date of the final maps, according to the press release.
Appeals and comments may be submitted by contacting Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Sarah Neely at neelys@bradfordco.org or at (570) 265-5022.
For more information, contact FEMA Region 3 Office of External Affairs at (215) 931-5597 or at femar3newsdesk@fema.dhs.gov.
