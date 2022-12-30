Female employee of Geisinger Medical Center shot to death in parking lot

DANVILLE — A female employee of Geisinger Medical Center was shot to death in a parking lot Friday evening, initiating a lockdown and a manhunt for the shooter.
During a news conference Friday night, Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn confirmed the death of the female in her 40s, and said the suspect remained at-large and possibly fled in a dark-colored SUV.
“The victim was going to her vehicle, we believe at this point,” Lynn commented. “We had people in close proximity who had called 911.”
The Pennsylvania State Police, Milton barracks, which took the lead in the investigation, had not commented on the incident as of press time Friday.
The first 911 call was reportedly made at 5:23 p.m. Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the Montour County campus, which went into lockdown and required EMS agencies to divert to another facility.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rosemary Leeming said a sweep of the building was conducted out of precaution even though it was unlikely the suspect was inside.
Crystal Muthler, Geisinger’s chief nursing officer, said Geisinger remained under lock down at 8:30 p.m., meaning unauthorized person could not enter or leave the property.
