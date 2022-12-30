Female employee of Geisinger Medical Center shot to death in parking lot

Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

 File Photo via Shamokin News-Item

DANVILLE — A female employee of Geisinger Medical Center was shot to death in a parking lot Friday evening, initiating a lockdown and a manhunt for the shooter.

During a news conference Friday night, Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn confirmed the death of the female in her 40s, and said the suspect remained at-large and possibly fled in a dark-colored SUV.