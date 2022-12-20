WYSOX — Christmas festivities were celebrated in Wysox on Saturday as part of a benefit for local kids in need.
The second annual Christmas Festival of Lights, also known as Christmas for Kids, was held at Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc.’s Route 187 location. Organizers from BOO, Inc. and Dale’s Depot hosted the event together.
The festivities kicked off with an exciting entry from Santa Claus who arrived at the facility on a train with help from the RJ Corman Railroad Company. He brought his bag of toys with him and waved to attendees as he walked to the building. Kids could sit on Santa’s lap and receive kid-friendly door prizes.
Organizers collected new, unwrapped gifts that will be given to foster children and other families in need by Bradford County CYS. Various attractions at the event included a craft show, games and a small petting zoo consisting of animals from local shelters.
Beloved characters such as The Grinch, Mario and Olaf from the Disney film, “Frozen” made an appearance and interacted with the kids. The Grinch was delivered safely thanks to Wysox Fire Company.
“It is only through the generousity of our individual and corporate sponsors and our many volunteers that these events are made possible,” reports executive director Mary Sturdevant. “We cannot express enough thanks to all of those who have supported our events and organization over the past year.”
Jess Zink, a volunteer organizer, also thanked the event’s sponsors, vendors, and volunteers for their contributions.
The event continued BOO. Inc.’s mission to “provide opportunities to bring members of the community together through sponsored events [and] be a catalyst towards ending homelessness in Bradford County,” according to its website.
BOO, Inc. hosts several community events throughout the year, including events for Easter, Halloween, and Christmas, among others. For information about our upcoming events or sponsorship opportunities, please visit our website at www.BOOinc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.