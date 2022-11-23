WYSOX — Christmas themed fun will arrive soon at a nonprofit known for its seasonal themed events.

Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc. will host its Christmas Festival of Lights event, also known as Christmas for Kids, on Dec. 17. The festivities will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the nonprofit’s location at 22541 Rt. 187 in Wysox.

