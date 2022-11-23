WYSOX — Christmas themed fun will arrive soon at a nonprofit known for its seasonal themed events.
Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc. will host its Christmas Festival of Lights event, also known as Christmas for Kids, on Dec. 17. The festivities will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the nonprofit’s location at 22541 Rt. 187 in Wysox.
The event will be free to the public and have a variety of activities for people of all ages to take part in, according to BOO, Inc. Executive Director Mary Sturdevant. There will be seasonal vendors and free kid-friendly door prizes handed out to attendees. People can also visit and take photos with The Grinch and Santa Claus. Organizers request that people confirm if they plan to attend, especially to visit Santa.
“This year we are excited to announce that Santa will be arriving by special transport, train,” Sturdevant said. “He will arrive promptly at noon and will stay until 3, when he will depart back to the North Pole via his magic elves.”
This will be the second year that BOO, Inc. hosts its own Christmas event. The organization launched its first event last year at its facility known for its annual Wysox Haunted House.
Last year, families explored the facility’s many rooms that were decorated with bright lights and Christmas trees. Children also sat on Santa’s lap and took home sleigh bells and stockings with gifts inside.
This year, BOO, Inc. volunteers and Dale’s Depot will collect donations of new and unwrapped gifts that will go to local foster children, Sturdevant stated. Gifts for pre-teens and teens are the most in need.
“Anyone who brings either a gift to donate or donates at least $25 will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card, donated by Dotti Lou’s in Stevensville,” she said.
The event will continue BOO. Inc.’s mission to “provide opportunities to bring members of the community together through sponsored events [and] be a catalyst towards ending homelessness in Bradford County,” according to its website.
“As always, BOO, Inc. would like to thank our sponsors, without whom these community events would not be possible,” Sturdevant said.
For more information, contact BOO, Inc. at 570-485-4472.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
