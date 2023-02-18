Fetterman hospitalized for clinical depression

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania, right, is joined by his family after addressing supporters at an election night party in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

 AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. John Fetterman recently checked into the Walter Reed National Military Center due to a severe bout of clinical depression, his office confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

“While John has experienced depression on and off throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” the statement read.

