TOWANDA BOROUGH — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman visited Towanda Borough Saturday to speak with local residents on his candidacy for the commonwealth’s U.S. Senate seat.
Fetterman arrived at the Hatch House Bed and Breakfast late afternoon to a room full of people eager to hear how he would represent them, if elected. The May 17 Democratic primary will see him face off against U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.-17), state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-181) and Alexandria Khalil. If he wins, he will compete against the Republican nominee in November’s general election.
He discussed how his campaign was built to win in areas that have been historically tough for Democrats.
“Shame on any statewide candidate that only comes to counties below Route 80,” he said. “The fact that all of these folks would come out and meet our campaign on a Saturday means the world to me. Bradford County is just as important as any other county and we are honored to be here.”
His campaign has organized itself around the motto of “every county, every vote.” Fetterman stated that the Democratic Party cannot tolerate huge losses consisting of runaway county margins like they have in past elections.
“The work that [voters] do could literally have profound ramifications not just for Pennsylvania’s future, but for the nation’s,” he said. “The world is going to be watching this Senate race and we have to win this seat.”
He stated that he would advocate for Bradford County on issues like infrastructure, particularly expanding broadband and investing in highways. He also stated that he would fight for expanded healthcare in rural hospitals and a higher minimum wage that people can live on.
“These are very basic middle of the road issues that we should all be agreeing on,” he said.
Other issues that Fetterman stated are important as basic human rights include voting rights, women’s reproductive freedom and protecting union rights.
He was a four-term mayor of Braddock in Allegheny County before becoming the lieutenant governor in 2019. His campaign has amassed over 200,000 grassroots donors and raised over $60 million, according to Fetterman.
“We have run a 100% positive clean issue-oriented race. We will go anywhere and speak to anyone that is open to hearing this message,” he said.
He spoke of how people should never be surprised by a vote that he would make because he will never go against the values that he stands by.
“If [politicians] are not willing to sacrifice [their] political career on a vote that sends transformative legislation to the desk of a president who will sign it, then why be in this business in the first place? It’s just that simple,” he said.
