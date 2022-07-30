TROY — A lot of hard work goes into showing animals each and every year at the Troy Fair. This year’s event featured multiple FFA members who have put in time and effort to be a part of contests and even win some big prizes.
Troy student Sara Reed had the honor of being named supreme champion at the youth dairy show with her Jersey cattle.
Reed stated that she spends around four hours per day taking care of her cows every single day in preparation for the dairy show. She was excited to win the major prize, especially in her hometown fair.
“It was awesome when the judge shook my hand, I was so happy,” Reed said. “It was pretty amazing. Everyone was cheering for me and my grandma came up and hugged me.”
Many FFA members discussed how a lot of planning goes into the shows, which can be stressful at times. Animals need constant care, food and water dishes from early mornings to late nights.
“It makes people appreciate all of the work put into it,” said FFA member Selah Beeman.
She showed a market lamb and dairy cows, and was named grand champion with her Holstein cow.
“It feels pretty good. It’s my first time ever doing this, so it’s actually really rewarding to see this happen and it’s a whole new experience,” Beeman said.
Raegan Braund showed market hogs and dairy cattle, and has participated for about 11 years. Being a part of the Troy Fair has been a lifelong passion for her and she had the honor of serving as the Troy Fair Queen in 2020.
“It’s really enjoyable to get to know the animals and seeing how their personalities differ year after year,” she said. “All of the hard work pays off after.”
An important element of fair week is conducting outreach and educating the public about agriculture, Braun noted.
“We teach them how to milk cows and show the youth and adults who don’t have agricultural background what happens here,” Braund said.
Countless FFA members worked hard this year and were able to achieve great success. Northeast Bradford student Ava Neville participated in the dairy show and won a grand champion prize for her Brown Swiss cow. Curtis Kellogg showed a market steer and also won a grand champion prize in his second year, which he said was really fun.
Bradford County Dairy Princess Rachel Jelliff showed a market steer at the fair, which she stated will go on to be a great memory.
“There is a lot of memories, not always the best, but it did take a lot of hard work and I had to go through a lot in order for it all to go well,” she said.
Members like Jacob Gilpin stated that it’s good to be a big advocate for FFA and its activities. He show his market steer during this year’s fair. FFA member Brady Spalding showed a market goat this year, which he stated was great for his first time participating.
All of the members encourage locals to join FFA and become a part of its activities in the Troy Fair and throughout the year.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.