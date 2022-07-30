TROY — A lot of hard work goes into showing animals each and every year at the Troy Fair. This year’s event featured multiple FFA members who have put in time and effort to be a part of contests and even win some big prizes.

Troy student Sara Reed had the honor of being named supreme champion at the youth dairy show with her Jersey cattle.

