FFA State Officers visit the Canton chapter

CANTON — Canton FFA members were privileged to host two FFA State Officers for a visit recently. Callie Whiting, state FFA treasurer, and Zaleigh Wade, state FFA chaplain, swung through Canton to speak with members and lead activities.
State FFA Officers spend their yearlong term leading the state organization and visiting the various chapters throughout the state. This facilitates a sharing of ideas and offers younger FFA members a chance to learn leadership skills.
During their visit to Canton, Callie and Zaleigh led the Canton members in activities designed to help with developing communication and teamwork skills. They also addressed their roles in the organization, the duties of a State Officer, which is a full-time position in the state FFA.
The State Officers were also able to talk with another visitor to Canton, Luka Backhus. Luka was visiting Canton as part of the International Farm Youth Exchange Program, having traveled to the United States from Germany where he studies General Agriculture in college. The visiting officers and Canton members were able to instruct Luka in the principles of The National FFA Organization. He would leave Canton with an honorary FFA jacket as he continued his travels throughout the United States.
The Canton members were able to teach the visiting officers, who hail from more western areas of the state, how FFA is conducted in Bradford County. The officers imparted some of the wisdom they had gained from their months of service before they headed on their way.
The Canton members will see the State Officers again soon, as the FFA holds its Mid-Winter convention at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, where four Canton members will receive the highest degree of recognition in the state, the Keystone Degree.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.