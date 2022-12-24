FFA State Officers visit the Canton chapter

The Pennsylvania FFA State Officers led Canton members in various leadership and communication activities during their visit.

 Photo Provided

CANTON — Canton FFA members were privileged to host two FFA State Officers for a visit recently. Callie Whiting, state FFA treasurer, and Zaleigh Wade, state FFA chaplain, swung through Canton to speak with members and lead activities.

State FFA Officers spend their yearlong term leading the state organization and visiting the various chapters throughout the state. This facilitates a sharing of ideas and offers younger FFA members a chance to learn leadership skills.

