Twelve students from the Athens, Canton and Troy FFA chapters recently participated in the Bradford County Safe Tractor Career Development Event, which was hosted by Hess Farm Equipment of Canton.
During the event, students were tested on their general knowledge, ability to identify parts, and safe driving and tractor techniques while operating with a two-wheeled wagon and a four-wheeled wagon.
Will Steele of Troy earned first place while Lucas Drever of Canton earned second, which qualified both students for the regional event schedule for Thursday.
To take part in the event, all participants had to have their National Safe Tractor and Machine Operation Program certification through their respective schools.
