Athens Area High School agriculture and science teachers showed off some new resources for student learning Monday that have been about four years in the making. One of the buildings will house animals while the other, a greenhouse, includes hydroponics fertilized by fish waste pumped from a nearby tank. The projects, which were presented to the school board as part of a "field trip" around back of the high school, were supported by a $2,500 Tractor Supply Company grant and various other community donations. They were largely constructed by students as time was available. Pictured, student Rachel Stephens shows off sugar glider Zoe to school board member Jamie Westbrook as school board member Charles Frisbie looks on. Also pictured, agriculture teacher Dave Steinfelt talks about the hydroponics system in the greenhouse with help from students.
