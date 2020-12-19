Fifteen new positive cases of COVID-19 and one more COVID-19 related death were reported in Bradford County on Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Within Bradford County’s more than 60,000 residents, 2,279 positive cases of COVID-19, 375 probable cases, 14,669 negative cases and 50 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded since March.
According to the PDOH, 504 positive cases of COVID-19 have been logged in the last two weeks, with 239 of those cases being reported since last Friday.
Seven COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the last two weeks with four being reported since last Friday.
The PDOH has reported one more long term care facility affected by COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total of facilities affected since March to seven.
County-wide, 240 residents of long term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as 60 staff members since March. Twenty of the 240 residents and two of the 60 staff members have tested positive for the virus within the last two weeks.
The PDOH reports 29 COVID-19 related deaths within long term care facilities since March, with six being recorded within the last two weeks and two being recorded since last Friday.
