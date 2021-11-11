Thin white curved stones stretch across the fields. One by one, row by row, off into the distance, they stand committed to their eternal duty.
An older man and woman, a younger mom and two girls sit near them, by a silver casket. A flag lies on top. It’s raining.
Soldiers in dark coats carefully lift the flag and fold it into a triangle. One walks to the woman, kneels and hands it to her. She places her hand on his. He stands and salutes. She clutches the flag to her chest.
Lifting a trumpet, a soldier plays “Taps.” The slow notes seem to sob out the words: “Day is done, gone the sun, from the lakes, from the hills, from the sky. All is well, safely rest, God is nigh.”
Soon it ends, and everyone walks away.
The man has just buried his son.
The young woman has just buried her husband.
DICK PRIESTNER’S BOYS
John Richard Priestner was born July 8, 1964. He weighed only 3 1/2 pounds and with his twin, Roger, 3 pounds, had to go into an incubator.
Dick Priestner and his wife, Linnea, didn’t expect twins. He was glad the small babies made delivery easier. But … “I still couldn’t believe it!” And he worried. Are they going to make it? “You had to keep the blankets around them,” so you wouldn’t drop them.
They pulled through. “I was very fortunate,” Dick says. “Very, very fortunate.” They named John after Linnea’s father; “Roger” was simply a name they liked.
In those days, Dick drove city buses in New Jersey. They later moved to Pike Township and bought a fixer-upper, and over the years the family added bathrooms and closets, moved a staircase, re-did walls, built a barn and so on. Others helped, but the Priestners did most of it themselves.
“And the boys, they helped us,” Dick remembers. “Well, they always got interested with whatever I was doing,” and he expected them to step up. “I didn’t want them to get away with nothin’!”
They farmed, with about 60 sheep, a cow, pigs and chickens. The twins fed animals, let pigs in and out, helped with hay, worked in the garden. They tore down a shed and corn crib. Mended fences. Helped shear sheep. They got into 4-H, and Dick helped them build a gun cabinet and table as projects. “I didn’t want them to be idle,” he says.
Linnea wanted to teach her boys traditional values and how to dream. Dick says he wasn’t one to give deep advice. “We didn’t talk about that,” he says. He was away a lot, too, doing swing shifts at Procter and Gamble. So they just worked together, worked hard, got things done.
John and Roger were fun-loving and all-boy. They flipped the boat on the family pond – “It was a challenge,” Dick explains. They dated and hunted. John liked basketball and drove a sleek, rumbly two-door Chevy with a blower on the hood. “That was one crazy car!” Dick remembers. They went to dances, roller skated, had friends everywhere, played Dungeons and Dragons.
As youngsters, they picked on each other a little, Dick says. “But of course that didn’t continue forever.” In school, “it was good for them to stick together … they did more or less watch out for each other, I believe.”
The school, though, put them in separate classes. “They just didn’t think it was a good idea” (being together). “So what can I tell you?” he says. “They would do crazy things,” he admits, “but it was for their own amusement.” Meant no harm.
He remembers coming home once to find the car mysteriously parked down the road … even though the boys were too young to drive. “Somehow they got it down there and they couldn’t get it back.” It happened twice.
Years later when family and friends gathered one day, a buddy shared stories: about the senior trip, the Ozzy Osbourne concert, adventures. Yup, good days.
Good stories. Good laughs. …
Along with tears.
AIR FORCE
After graduating from Northeast in 1982, they both enrolled at Keystone Junior College. Dick recalls one story … something about a keg being rolled up some steps. …
“I don’t think they did very well down there,” he admits.
Then something happened. They joined the Air Force. Today, Roger works in computers, but John … he’d found something special. He finished his training, got his assignment and headed off. He had a new direction.
A GIRL NAMED TERESA
“I met John and Roger when I was 5 and he (John) was 7.”
From New Jersey herself, Teresa Lutz was in kindergarten at Northeast. Their moms belonged to the PTA, and her best friend was sister to John’s best friend. “We grew up together.” John was like a big brother, a buddy. They went to a Sadie Hawkins dance and rode the fan bus. If she ever needed him, “I could have found him.”
The friends lost touch when he joined the service, and in the meantime Teresa graduated, in 1984, and worked at Van Scoy Diamond Mine. John served three years in Belgium then was assigned to Grand Forks, N.D. When he came home on leave, the mutual friends updated him on Teresa. Yeah, she’s still single, they said. He got in touch.
Somehow it was different now. They weren’t just friends … they realized they were meant to be together. They dated four months; got engaged; and just four months after that, on Jan. 30, 1988, were married.
“I can’t believe that I married a girl that actually knew me in school!” John told her later.
Two days afterward, they got in the car and headed back to North Dakota. Mile after mile, the newlyweds drove into their new life together, a life of moves, U-Hauls, hastily arranged new houses, new work and training. Weeks and months apart. And duty — always duty. And sacrifice.
TAKING OFF IN A NEW DIRECTION
John served a few more months, as a nuclear weapons specialist, then separated from the Air Force. The couple returned to LeRaysville, and he took a position with an insurance company.
But while he was in the service, an idea had been sparked in his mind. It grew, and grew. Wouldn’t it be great … to fly?
So he’d looked into Army flight school, and after he and Teresa married, he got word: He was accepted! Now, he joined the Army, went to basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., and to the helicopter training program at Fort Rucker, Ala., an intense time Teresa says was “no joke.” He made it.
They moved to Ft. Hood, Texas, in March 1990, where John flew the Bell AH-1 Cobra. According to www.aerocorner.com, the Cobra “was the fundamental part of the fleet of attack helicopters in the United States Army.” Suddenly, life was different for the fun-loving country boy. Real military life kicked in, Teresa says.
But the flying … he loved it.
Desert Storm broke out and John, a warrant officer, deployed to Kuwait that October with the First Cavalry. Teresa returned to Pennsylvania. The next spring he called and said he was coming home. “It was a $1,000 phone call,” she says.
So she went back to Texas. She loaded up the Ford, “and I am driving myself from Pennsylvania to Fort Hood, Texas, with my three collies” – one lying on her shoulder. She sprained her ankle at a hotel, got ice at McDonald’s and kept going. That was military life.
THE APACHE
In 1993 he separated from the Army and the Priestners moved back to Pennsylvania — this time with one more collie and a baby, Breanne – where he worked in the Harrisburg area and served in the National Guard at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., and Johnstown, Pa. In 1996 they had a second daughter, Megan, and John got a job at P&G.
Then the Army retired the Cobra and trained him on a new one – the Apache. Oh, yeah, the Boeing AH-64D Apache Longbow. … Some 58 feet long, 2,000 hp, climb rate of almost 15 meters a second, close to 176 mph. Maximum flying height of 21,000 feet (www.aerocorner.com). Called “the most respected and feared gunship.”
One day “he looked at me,” Teresa remembers. “His eyes started twinkling. ‘I’m thinking about going back in’,” he said. So they did it.
The re-enlisting process began.
One morning, they were at the Arnot Mall with friends when they heard a plane had flown into the World Trade Center. “We watched the whole 9/11 happen on the TV wall in Sears,” she remembers. John started making calls.
She knew: “Our lives will never be the same.”
CAREER OFFICER
The Army got him back in quickly, the family moved to Fort Bragg, N.C., and John went to Afghanistan in November with the 3/229th for Operation Enduring Freedom. He returned in August 2003, and his unit became the Wolfpack Alpha Company. It was in the famed 82nd Airborne.
John was promoted to chief warrant officer 4. According to military-ranks.org, officers at this rank “are senior-level experts of both the technical and tactical aspects of leading in their field.” John was “very grown up,” his father says. “He was very responsible. He wasn’t a child anymore.” At one point, he earned his associate’s on-line. He was older than, and respected by, the men in his unit. After flights, he’d talk with mechanics to check on his helicopter. The special forces even wanted him.
“John was not the person he was in high school,” Teresa says. “He found his calling, his passion” – for family and for country.
Today Dick has an album of John’s photos, shared by Teresa and the girls. In many, it’s John with a helicopter. John shows a helicopter to relatives; John hunkers with his duffel bag beside a helicopter; John sits in, stands on and beside, a helicopter. John wears his helmet in the helicopter. The helicopter was his third arm. Part of John’s soul.
One shows John lying on the ground, shoulders propped on his gear and arms over his head. Words read: “John laying on the flight line looking up at the sky, something he did often.”
John Priestner had found his calling.
But still, “he always wanted to have fun,” Dick says. “Where do you think all the guys were?” Shooting pool at John’s. Or he’d boat on the lake out back and throw friends off the tubes.
Those were good years. John served. The girls grew. Teresa taught Catholic Education and led the Family Readiness Group, which helped families in trying times. …
Like when a soldier died.
OPERATION IRAQI FREEDOM
In July 2006, John and his unit deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom. We are “Team Priestner,” he told Teresa, Breanne and Megan before he left.
His duty there was to fly security, protecting other aircraft as they flew and military personnel on the ground. His goal? No one would be attacked. Not on his watch.
Teresa once heard him tell of saving a Marine vehicle from hitting an improvised explosive device. Then he called the next day and said, “You know those guys I saved yesterday?” That day they died.
She couldn’t ask questions. But she knew he was upset.
“Every time I sent my husband away … I got a changed man back. War takes a toll on them.”
On Nov. 6, 2006, John and co-pilot CW2 Miles Henderson were flying northwest of Baghdad. Dick says John was sitting above and behind Miles. The Army didn’t believe they were fired upon, but something went wrong. The helicopter crashed. There was a fire.
‘ON BEHALF OF A GRATEFUL NATION’
It was a Sunday. Teresa and some friends were by the lake, laughing and having fun. Suddenly, she stopped. Something was wrong. Today she can describe it only one way --
“I felt him leave this earth.”
She grabbed her chest and felt dizzy. She looked at the house and to this day is sure she caught a glimpse of John standing on the porch. “Something’s going on,” she thought. “There’s no way I know John died. … God, did You just really tell me my husband died?”
When a service person dies, an officer and chaplain – called the “green suiters” – tell the family. “I knew they were coming,” Teresa states. That night she cleaned and lay in bed watching FOX as it scrolled Iraq headlines across the screen. No mention of a crash. Finally at 4:35 a.m. she turned it off.
At 6:15 a.m. the doorbell rang. Thinking it was Breanne’s boyfriend, Teresa spoke into the bedroom intercom. Then she heard people clearing their throats … it wasn’t the boyfriend. She got up and opened the door.
A major and a chaplain stood there.
“I shut the door in their face.” She put on a bathrobe and patted her own face. “There’s no way this is happening,” she thought. She went back, opened the inside door, then walked to the living room. She wasn’t herself.
The men came in. One of them began the speech: “On behalf of a grateful nation …”
“I went to my knees,” she remembers. They helped her onto the couch.
The men wanted to be the ones who told the girls. So Teresa woke them. Taking them down to the living room, she hugged them. “This is the last time we’re going to be normal,” she said.
And then they walked into the living room.
ARLINGTON
On Nov. 16, they buried John Priestner in Arlington Cemetery.
Teresa clutched the flag to her heart. Children don’t usually receive flags too, but Teresa insisted on one each for Breanne and Megan. “They deserved it,” she says – it was as if they all served. Helicopters flew overhead in tribute … because of the weather, they weren’t supposed to. But they did.
Later, Teresa and the girls held a memorial service at Northeast Bradford, where family and friends shared memories. They laughed, they cried.
John had a passion, his mother said. “He achieved his goals.”
And they watched a video while a song played: “I Made it to Arlington.”
A FATHER REMEMBERS
Fifteen years has passed. But Dick, now 85, remembers that rainy day … the casket on the horse-drawn carriage, the riderless horse bearing the soldiers’ boots, the drums.
“It was … such an honor and such a privilege to be there and to see the honor that they showed him, the respect … the admiration … for a man that lived for his country,” Dick says.
Linn has passed away. Dick and his current wife, Alice, have a Gold Star license plate on their car, symbolizing John’s death, and a window decoration reads: “In loving memory of CW4 John Priestner & CW2 Miles Henderson.” Teresa has them as well.
“I still grieve,” he admits. But he’s proud, and John’s still with him. “I just remember him every day. I see his picture every day just like I see Roger’s picture every day, like I see the whole family’s picture every day. …
“He did a very good job.” His son did not die in vain. “He was committed to it. He was committed to his job.” A tear drops off Dick’s cheek.
Today he wears an 82nd Airborne cap with “Iraqi Freedom” on the front.
“I wear this for John.”
HEALING
Word got around the base someone had died, but the IDs weren’t known. Other wives called Teresa. Who is it? Was it my husband?!
As FRG leader, she couldn’t reveal names. Not even John’s. Today she cries, remembering how she felt: “I want to scream! I want to cry!” But she couldn’t do that. Couldn’t say the names.
Today it’s still hard. You have holidays. “Without John it’s just not the same,” she says. And anniversaries. “His birthday hurts me the most.”
His portrait hangs over her fireplace, and a wall’s filled with photos and keepsakes. A poem reads, “A fighter for freedom, our John loved to fly!” There’s a Gold Star banner. And a drawing of boots, goggles and a Purple Heart with those six words: “On behalf of a grateful nation. …”
John had dreams for the future. Teresa believes he was looking into getting his private fixed-wing license later and even becoming a boat captain. They’d talked about sailing on the ocean.
Those dreams ended that day in Iraq.
But Teresa’s healing. Still living near Ft. Bragg, she’s an esthetician (skin-care professional) today, and the girls are grown and married.
“I’m not the same Teresa Priestner that I was on Nov. 5 … I don’t even recognize me,” she says. “I’m stronger … because I had to raise my girls alone.” A strong military wife before, she’s a strong military widow now.
She heals by helping. Deeply concerned about veterans of all eras and their relatives, Teresa’s very active in organizations like Survivor Outreach Services, which supports and helps families of the fallen, and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, supporting those grieving through seminars, youth programs, counseling and more.
Many soldiers and veterans are hurting. “They need to not give up the fight,” Teresa insists. They should ask for help. “We’re out there.”
Through the work, she heals herself. “I am not Teresa Lutz now,” or even the old Teresa Priestner. “I’m Teresa Priestner 2.0.”
JOHN PRIESTNER
The baby weighed just 3 1/2 pounds.
He grew up in a small town, attended a small school, lived in a small, rural county. Worked hard. Never won the Super Bowl, never had a TV show, never did brain surgery. He was just a fun-loving boy with a happy little mischievous streak through his heart.
What happened to the boy? He grew up. He married, had children, loved them intensely. He trained, he learned.
He served his country.
And in the end, he did nothing less than die for his country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.