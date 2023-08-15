Fifth annual ride, benefits for 12-year-old raise over $19K

SAYRE — Benefit organizers revealed the number of funds raised this year for a child who lost his parents.
Sam’s Bar & Grill raised $19,765 from its 2023 benefits that included the Fifth Annual Quincey’s Cause Ride for Jamison on June 24. Staff members held a check presentation at the restaurant’s North Wilbur Avenue location on Sunday. Since the first ride was held in 2019, organizers have raised a grand total of around $71,101.
All proceeds go towards supporting 12-year-old Jamison Root. Specifically, the money will finance his future college aspirations. His father, Quincey, was a loyal Sam’s Bar & Grill customer and attendee of its bike nights. He was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2019 at age 43. Jamison’s mother, Jodi, passed away from brain cancer in 2014 at age 42. Jamison’s grandparents have raised him since his father’s passing.
On Sunday, Sam’s Bar & Grill owner Jeff Lantz said that the benefit feels personal for staff members. Over the years, Jamison and his grandparents have felt like family to them. He added that employees try to raise more money each year than the previous year’s festivities. The cause ride in 2022 raised a total of $15,849. He expressed thanks towards the entire staff, especially Christy Meyers, the benefit’s chairperson.
“She went the extra mile,” Lantz said. “She had a couple of great ideas that really helped our cause.”
Multiple benefits were added this year leading up to the ride, according to Meyers. The events aimed to raise additional funds for Jamison. A cornhole tournament was held on April 30 at Sayre VFW Post 1536. Sam’s Bar & Grill held its inaugural 4x4 Back Road Adventure on May 20. The next day, there was a pool tournament inside the restaurant. A source of extra help came from Athens area students who designed shirts for the ride.
“We put a lot of work into it to make sure he has what he needs,” Meyers said. “We appreciate everyone who supports us.”
Jamison’s grandfather, Chuck Lattimer, also expressed his gratitude towards restaurant employees and event sponsors for their contributions.
“It means everything,” Lattimer said. “It’s a great job that they do and we appreciate it.”
Event organizers are already planning for the sixth annual ride that is expected in the summer of 2024.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
