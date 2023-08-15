Fifth annual ride, benefits for 12-year-old raise over $19K

SAYRE — Benefit organizers revealed the number of funds raised this year for a child who lost his parents.

Sam’s Bar & Grill raised $19,765 from its 2023 benefits that included the Fifth Annual Quincey’s Cause Ride for Jamison on June 24. Staff members held a check presentation at the restaurant’s North Wilbur Avenue location on Sunday. Since the first ride was held in 2019, organizers have raised a grand total of around $71,101.

