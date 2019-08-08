Fifth Annual Woofrock to feature Legacy

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Animal Care Sanctuary is holding its Fifth Annual Woofrock Music Festival from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. There will be kids’ activities, live music (including the local band Legacy), and beer tasting, adoptable dogs and cats at this dog-friendly event.
Throughout the afternoon, the Animal Care Sanctuary will have a variety of kids’ activities including face painting and a bounce house to entertain the younger crowd. Beer tastings will be provided by Southern Tier Lager and Ale Makers Club. Legacy, Southern Exit, and The Band Ruckus will be providing live music.
Legacy is a five-piece cover band who performed at last year’s event and are excited to be returning this year.
“Sharing this music is a privilege and pleasure and they hope to catch up with you soon,” said Kim Ulrich, lead vocals and percussion, who is also serving on the Woofrock Planning Committee and is doing everything in her power to help make it a successful event and raise funds for the animals at ACS.
Tours of the facility will be offered highlighting the new kennel construction. Visitors only need to bring is their favorite lawn chair or blanket. Food and craft vendors will be available.
Tickets are $15 prior to the event at and $20 at the gate. Children 14 and younger are free. Those interested in purchasing tickets or learning more about ACS can visit animalcaresanctuary.org, where there is information about events, adoptions, foster care, and more. For more information about Legacy, they can be reached through Facebook @legacyband2016.
