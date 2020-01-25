Final bridges in work bundle going out for bid

The last three Bradford County-owned bridges being replaced or repaired as part of a three-year Act 13 funded bridge bundle project are going out for bid.
The Bradford County Commissioners authorized the bidding during their meeting on Thursday. According to county Planning Director Matt Williams, work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
These projects will focus on County Bridge 36 on Edinger Hill Road in Tuscarora Township, County Bridge 44 on McFadden Road in Canton Township, and County Bridge 51 on Huntington Road in Springfield Township. They are all box culvert bridges.
In October, Bradford County Commissioners gathered with other officials in Canton Township to officially reopen County Bridge 11 on Pratts Mill Road in Canton Township, which had been closed since 2017 when flooding caused it to collapse into the stream below. This bridge was the first included in the bundle project to be reopened, and was included with four others that were bid out last year and awarded to Susquehanna Valley Construction for just under $3 million.
County Bridge 31 on Robinson Road in Terry Township is also now open to traffic, Williams said, while County Bridge 18 on West LeRoy Crossroads Road is a few weeks away from reopening.
“Bridge 14 in Granville and Bridge 39 (on Fisk Road in Wilmot Township), they’re going to start demoing those bridges within the next couple of weeks,” he continued. “They just got final approval from DEP (the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection) to do that.”
“(Susquehanna Valley Construction) has done a terrific job,” Commissioner Doug McLinko said. “And Matt, too, by the way.”
McLinko and Williams provided the example of the Pratts Mill Road bridge with how the county has been able to save money through bundling.
“When Pratts Mill (bridge) went down, the initial estimate we got back from the engineer was $1.1 million or so. We completed that structure for around $720,000,” said Williams. “And we’ve seen actual savings on the construction bid so far.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.