Final stages of Bradford County Manor sale near

TOWANDA – A number of topics were discussed during Thursday morning’s Bradford County Commissioners meeting at the courthouse in Towanda.
The county remains in the process of selling the Bradford County Manor to Allaire Health Services, which is based out of Freehold, New Jersey.
As per the agenda, a 45-day due diligence period will follow the final review of documents by legal counsel for each party.
The commissioners are thrilled with the current state of the pending agreement, due in large part to Allaire’s impressive track record.
“David Klingerman, Jr. (Chief Operating Officer at Liberty Healthcare Management) has done an incredible job helping us understand who Allaire is and what they do,” commissioner Doug McLinko said. “It’s time we privatize (the manor) because there is quite a bit of risk involved if we don’t.”
The county purchased the property all the way back in 1879 when it was known as McKean Farm. It was renamed in 1963 to the Bradford County Manor. This year, nearly 19 percent of Bradford County’s budget was allotted to the manor, which would inevitably raise taxes in future years. The commissioners stated the sale is a must.
Another major topic discussed at the meeting was the increased new hire rate between Bradford County and the Teamers Local Union No. 118 for part-time employees. The current rate is $12 per hour for newly hired, part-time corrections officers. That rate will be increased to $14 per hour effective Jan. 1, 2023.
The county hopes the increase in pay will attract new hires within the Bradford County Correctional Facility. Many full-time officers are currently taking on a vast amount of overtime hours to make up for the shortage of part-timers.
“The bump in pay is just for part-time corrections officers,” commissioner Daryl Miller said. “We’re hoping to fill more spots and to entice more people to apply.”
At the end of the meeting, the commissioners recognized the observance of Wreaths Across America.
Locals Rebecca Harkness and Norma Moore have volunteered much of their time honoring Bradford County veterans by placing wreaths at their gravesites.
Harkness, the organizer, helped Wreaths Across America grow throughout Northeast Bradford, which included 15 cemeteries this year.
“It started a couple years ago in South Litchfield and we honored 72 veterans,” Harkness said. “Last year we honored 240 vets, and this year we honored 781 vets. There are 15,000 vets buried in Bradford County, and my goal is for all of them to be recognized.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.