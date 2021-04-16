Financial advisor: Conditions ideal for WTMA bond refinancing

WYSOX TOWNSHIP – The Wysox Township Municipal Authority is currently considering bond refinancing that could net $379,646 in savings through 2053, based on estimates using last week’s 2.72% interest.
According to Financial S&lutions Senior Vice President Ryan Hottenstein, the measure first came before the Wysox Township Municipal Authority in January when interest rates projected savings around $300,000. Then interest rates went up during the next two months, bringing these anticipated savings to $200,000.
“If market rates hold and we were to move as quickly as possible, we could possibly look to do a pricing in May and a closing in June,” he said.
With that time span, however, he noted that there is always a risk that interest rates could go back up, and that “it’s always a moving target.”
Hottenstein and bond counsel David Unkovic with McNees, Wallace and Nurick presented this information to the Wysox Township Supervisors Wednesday in order to educate them about the refinancing in case they have to take action on the measure if the municipal authority decides to move forward, according to Supervisor Chairman and WTMA member Bill Them.
“Obviously I can’t speak for the authority, but it sounds pretty logical to me,” said Supervisor T Thompson.
The two bonds being considered for refinancing were issued in 2014 for capital improvement projects. The first was for $1.7 million with a fixed interest rate of 3.75% and a maturity date of December 2053. There is currently $1.55 million left to pay off. The other bond was for $1,944,800 at a 3.25% interest rate and matures in November 2053, with $1.77 million currently left to pay off, according to Hottenstein.
Hottenstein and Unkovic were expected to present to the WTMA this morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.