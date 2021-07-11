Financial Fridays will be returning to the Library System of Bradford County starting 11 a.m. on July 16 with a focus on budgeting.
The program fist began during the COVID-19 pandemic through a partnership with Visions Federal Credit Union to address questions about money, savings and planning, according to the library system.
“Having a solid budget is truly the foundation of financial wellness. Knowing and understanding where your money is coming from and going to is vital,” said presenter Matt Kisloski. “This presentation will guide participants in becoming ‘financially fit’, teach you how to track your income and expenses, and how to successfully create a budget.”
Financial Fridays will take place virtually on the third Friday of each month, starting at 11 a.m., with hopes of making the series in-person in the near future.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the program will remain virtual for a little bit longer. We are all eager to get back to some semblance of normal and understand that online programs are not ideal for everyone” explained Library System Administrator Lea Chisum. “However, the pandemic has also brought to light that there are many people who have previously been left out of library programming due to being housebound, having fragile health, lack of transportation, and absence of child care. As a result, we will continue to make virtual options available where possible.”
A Zoom link for the presentation can be found on the Facebook event shared by the library system and its local libraries. The presentation will also be recorded and made available after.
Those without internet or a computer can call the library system at (570) 297-2436 for information about participating over the phone.
