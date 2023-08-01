TROY — A local group dedicated to creating and promoting artwork in Bradford County showcased multiple creations during the 147th Troy Fair.
The Fine Arts Council of Troy held its Troy Fair Art Exhibit inside the Lower Meadow tent and the Fine Arts Building. Both the tent and building featured dozens of drawings and paintings for the public to view.
Mediums included pen and ink, digital art, pastels, pencil, oil paintings, charcoal and mixed media. Around 14 paintings in the exhibit were created by local teenagers, according to FACT member Arlene Harkness.
Tuesday was the exhibit’s busiest day and was attributed to the fact that it was the fair’s Senior Day, Harkness stated. She added that many attendees bestowed compliments to FACT and its efforts to display local art.
“So many people come into the building and they say ‘this is why we come to the fair’,” Harkness said.
FACT also reported its 2023 scholarships went to the following students: Kylie Luner (Canton), Will Cooley (Northeast Bradford) and Jullianna Beemer (Towanda).
Harkness expressed that FACT is always seeking new members, especially since membership has declined in recent years. She hopes that new members or volunteers can keep the group active well into the future.
“Younger members would give this club a boost,” Harkness said.
The exhibit’s sponsors this year include Troy Psychological Services, Golden Oak Inn, Troy Vets Club, Troy Tire and Equipment, Robert and Susan Storch, and Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority.
