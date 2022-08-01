Fine Arts Council of Troy seeks new members

TROY — The Fine Arts Council of Troy is looking for new members to join its community art group, while it fundraises for its art scholarship.
The organization is made up of local artists who make and promote artwork in Troy.
TROY — The Fine Arts Council of Troy is looking for new members to join its community art group, while it fundraises for its art scholarship.
The organization is made up of local artists who make and promote artwork in Troy.
The group had a tent stationed at the 146th Troy Fair during fair week and were conducting a fundraising raffle. Council members’ artworks were raffled to raise money for a scholarship to the top art student in four school districts. Those districts include Canton, Northeast Bradford, Towanda and Troy.
“It’s good for the community and we wish we could raise more money though,” said Arlene Harkness, the council’s president.
She stated that the group desires new members in order for it to continue into the future.
“We need some younger members to keep this group going,” she said.
Harkness stated that last year’s fair had a great turnout. However, the council’s tent at this year’s fair has seen a slower turnout.
“The economy has a lot to do with it because art would be the first thing to go because people got to eat and have a car to drive,” she said. “We still get to see our neighbors and friends, and talk to different people about our artwork,” Harkness said.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
