Fine Arts Council of Troy seeks new members

The Fine Arts Council of Troy was at the 146th Troy Fair on July 29 to fundraise for local high school art students. From left to right: member Sandra Smith, Council President Arlene Harkness and member Sadie Allen.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TROY — The Fine Arts Council of Troy is looking for new members to join its community art group, while it fundraises for its art scholarship.

The organization is made up of local artists who make and promote artwork in Troy.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.