Fines totaling $1.3M for the industry, environmental costs of $1.8B for taxpayers

 The Center Square/By Mark Smith

Across Pennsylvania, thousands of violations have been issued in recent years over the “improper abandonment” of oil and gas wells.

While the Department of Environmental Protection has collected more than $1.3 million in fines, reporting requirements are routinely flouted and improperly abandoned wells present environmental hazards to the public – as well as new burdens on taxpayers, who could be on the hook to pay for environmental remediation.

