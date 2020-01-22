Firefighters responded to Pizza Hut in South Waverly around 11 a.m. Wednesday following emergency traffic reports for smoke coming from the restaurant. Follow up reports indicated the fire was mostly in the roof area. The fire appeared to be brought under control shortly after responders arrived on scene. Traffic had to be detoured around the scene during the response. Firefighters from South Waverly, Sayre Borough, Athens Borough, and Athens Township responded to the scene along with Greater Valley EMS and Sayre police.
Fire at Pizza Hut
