ORWELL TOWNSHIP — A structure fire caused significant damage to a garage and multiple vehicles on a Perkins Lane property in Orwell Township Monday.

A fire started inside the garage around 2 p.m. that consumed an RV and several cars at the scene, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.

