ORWELL TOWNSHIP — A structure fire caused significant damage to a garage and multiple vehicles on a Perkins Lane property in Orwell Township Monday.
A fire started inside the garage around 2 p.m. that consumed an RV and several cars at the scene, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
Fire crews from Leraysville-Pike, Herrick Township and Rome assisted in fire suppression operations, while HOPS EMS and Bradford County EMA also assisted on scene and the Warren Township Fire Department provided cover up, Rosenheck stated.
“No one was injured in the fire, and crews were on scene until after 6 p.m. containing hot spots,” he said.
During the fire, Route 467 was controlled to a single lane as emergency personnel conducted their suppression measures.
