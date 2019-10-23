TOWANDA BOROUGH — An early morning fire on the John B. Merrill Parkway in Towanda Borough caused severe damage to a home of six people and a dog on Tuesday.
According to Towanda Fire Chief Bill Roof, the fire broke out at approximately 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning and was spotted by a neighbor who called 911. Roof said that fire crews from Towanda, North Towanda, Wysox and Athens were all on scene and knocked down the fire within 15 minutes of reaching the scene. Monroeton was on standby during the blaze.
Roof credits the early morning timing of the fire for the quick response and thwarting of the blaze.
He said that the damage from the fire was isolated mainly to the rear of the home where a porch stood and the kitchen. The fire is not considered a total loss.
“Everything else damaged was from heat or water,” said the Chief.
Six people reside in the home according to Roof, but only one person and her dog were at the home at the time of the fire. She was alerted to the fire by the dog waking her up with its barking.
The Fire Marshal investigated the fire later on Tuesday, but the results of the investigation were “undetermined.” Roof speculated that the fire began on the back porch. Towanda Borough Police are also investigating the fire.
One Towanda firefighter was injured fighting the fire; Roof said that he suffered an ankle injury and was treated.
