TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — A Towanda Township home of nine is no longer habitable after a fire that began in a second story bedroom caused heavy fire, water and smoke damage throughout the home late Tuesday evening.
According to Towanda Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bill Roof, the South Main Street fire broke out 10 minutes before 8 p.m. and fire crews from Wysox, Monroeton, Towanda, North Towanda and an Athens Borough Rapid Intervention Team were on scene shortly after the call went out. New Albany and Franklindale fire crews were turned away from the scene as the aforementioned crews knocked down the blaze within minutes.
“I was impressed, the guys did a good job,” Roof remarked.
Towanda fire officials could not speak to a cause of the fire, but did note that it began in a second story bedroom on the south side of the home. Roof was told by a resident of the home that a hoverboard, or a self-propelling electronic skateboard-like device, was plugged in the room where the fire was suspected to have begun, but he could not confirm that it was the origin of the fire.
A fire marshal will be contacted by the fire department to make an official judgment on where the fire was kindled.
Roof said that home was insured by the owner. No injuries to people or animals were reported.
