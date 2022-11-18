Fire chiefs offer safety tips after recent Valley fires

The fire chiefs of the boroughs of Sayre and Athens shared several fire safety tips this week after several fires have broken out around the Valley in the last 10 days.
On Nov. 6, two people lost their lives in a house fire in Milltown. Two days later on election night, Reese’s Restaurant was destroyed by a blaze. On Monday, several pets perished in a fire at a home on Spruce Street in Athens.
And as the winter months begin to settle in, fire chiefs expressed concerns regarding the run on blazes, and offered tips to keep Valley homes safe.
“Make sure your furnace is checked by a professional,” said Athens Borough Fire Chief Mike Davidson. “If you burn wood, make sure your chimney is cleaned. And always have a plan in your home for a fire.”
Both Davidson and Sayre Chief Gil Crossett agreed on the importance of smoke alarms and making sure they have working batteries.
“I’m surprised at the amount of people who actually don’t have working smoke alarms in their homes,” said Crossett. “Smoke alarms save lives.”
Both chiefs were also concerned about residents using alternate heating sources such as space heaters or kerosene heaters, which they explained are inherently less safe than primary heat sources such as furnaces. In fact, they both anticipated more calls this winter due to those other options.
“Alternate heating is always a concern for us,” said Davidson. “I think everyone is expecting a busier season.”
“It’s the alternate heating that really scares me,” said Crossett. “With fuel oil and coal becoming more and more expensive, people are looking at other sources — kerosene heaters, space heaters, their stoves — and then if they’re not paying attention, you can get a fire.”
Crossett added that if residents absolutely must use kerosene heaters or space heaters to make sure they’re placed next to nothing flammable and kept in extremely safe locations. Additionally, changing or refilling them should be done outside the home, he noted.
Davidson added that residents should also look into obtaining a fire extinguisher and, if one already owns an extinguisher, to make sure it’s up to code.
“It basically just comes down to making sure everything is up to snuff,” he said. “Have everything checked by a professional, clean out your chimney if you use it, and make sure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are working.”
