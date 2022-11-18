Fire chiefs offer safety tips after recent Valley fires

Athens Borough Fire Chief Mike Davidson is seen here supervising members of his department as they fight the fire at Reese’s Restaurant in South Waverly.

 Photo/Pat McDonald

The fire chiefs of the boroughs of Sayre and Athens shared several fire safety tips this week after several fires have broken out around the Valley in the last 10 days.

On Nov. 6, two people lost their lives in a house fire in Milltown. Two days later on election night, Reese’s Restaurant was destroyed by a blaze. On Monday, several pets perished in a fire at a home on Spruce Street in Athens.