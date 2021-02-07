Fire consumes Canton Township truck shed

CANTON — Flames engulfed Canton Township’s truck shed on Friday, damaging both much of the building and multiple pieces of township equipment.
Canton Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Robert Johnson stated that the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the east end of the township shed.
There were no individuals in the shed at the time of the fire, according to Johnson, as the Canton Township road crew had all left around 9 a.m.
Johnson noted that “a lot of equipment” was removed from the shed, though Canton Township Supervisor Secretary Elnor Blaney said a 2019 Ford F550 that has only been owned by the township for approximately a week sustained damage.
An official cause of the fire has not been released at the time of publication, but Johnson stated that the fire was not suspicious.
A fire investigator inspected the scene Saturday morning, according to Johnson.
Fire Departments from Troy, Franklindale, Towanda, Monroeton and South Creek Fire departments helped Canton Volunteer Fire Department battle the blaze.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.