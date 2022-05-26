MONROE TOWNSHIP — A trailer on Route 220 sustained heavy damage from a fire that started just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
There was one occupant of the trailer at the time who was able to get out with no injuries, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
The fire was extinguished but left extensive damage to the trailer and made it uninhabitable, Rosenheck stated. Fire officials were cleared of the scene by 9 p.m. and the occupant was provided shelter through the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.
Responders included the fire departments of New Albany, Wysox, Towanda, Franklindale, Monroe Hose Company as well as Guthrie EMS.
