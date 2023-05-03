Fire destroys barn in Standing Stone

STANDING STONE — A barn located on Coates Road caught fire and was completely engulfed Monday around 3:45 p.m. The barn was a total loss as a result, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
“No one was injured and no animals harmed in the fire,” Rosenheck said. “Due to the rural nature of the fire, two fill sites were established at nearby ponds.”
Fist responders to the scene included the fire departments of Wysox, Wyalusing Valley, Towanda, North Towanda, Rome, Herrickville and Leraysville-Pike. The fire departments of Athens Borough, Troy and Wilmot provided cover up at other stations. Guthrie EMS, Bradford County EMA, B&K Excavating and Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative also provided assistance.
The fire was suppressed and first responders left the scene of the fire around 7:30 p.m.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.