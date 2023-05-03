Fire destroys barn in Standing Stone

A barn on Coates Road in Standing Stone is a total loss after it caught fire Monday around 3:45 p.m.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

STANDING STONE — A barn located on Coates Road caught fire and was completely engulfed Monday around 3:45 p.m. The barn was a total loss as a result, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.

“No one was injured and no animals harmed in the fire,” Rosenheck said. “Due to the rural nature of the fire, two fill sites were established at nearby ponds.”

