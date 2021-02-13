Fire destroys LeRaysville-area home

A LeRaysville-area couple’s home was quickly consumed in a fire that broke out in the middle of the afternoon Friday.
The blaze started between 2:30 and 3 p.m. in the Pike Township home of Justin and Debbie Canfield. The house is at 4175 Ford St., 1 to 2 miles east of LeRaysville. The couple were not home at the time, and no injuries were reported, although at least one pet may have been inside. The two were the only occupants of the home.
Firefighters from LeRaysville and Rush, as well as HOPS ambulance, came to the scene.
Neighbor Carl Russell, who built the house in 2004, said he drove by the home about 2:30 p.m. and saw no fire. He came back about 20 minutes later and flames were showing. Most of the walls had collapsed in about an hour.
Russell sold the house to the Canfields a few years ago and said the home was insured.
The cause of the fire was unknown. LeRaysville Fire Chief John Keegan said the blaze began on the north side of the house. “I know where it was, but I don’t know what started it,” he said.
A shed beside the house and car in the driveway were badly damaged.
Firefighters pumped water from a nearby creek to fight the blaze.
