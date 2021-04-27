STEVENS TOWNSHIP – A Stevensville couple lost their home in a swiftly burning fire that started just before noon Tuesday.
The fire broke out in the home of Ed and Donna Lister, at 10300 Route 706, Stevensville, at the intersection of Route 706 and Mill Creek Road. The large, red house at one time was a bakery and was just east of the Dotti Lou Packing Co.
The couple were not home at the time, and no injuries were reported. The Listers had a number of pets, though, with some being rescued but others killed.
Firefighters from the LeRaysville, Herrick Township, Wyalusing and Rush fire departments came to the scene, as well as HOPS EMS. Route 706 was shut down about two hours while they fought the blaze and was opened to just one lane for a while after that. Red Cross staff members came to the scene in the afternoon, and the state police fire marshal was called.
One onlooker noted he saw smoke from the fire as far away as the Cargill plant in Wyalusing.
Later that afternoon, the couple stood in a nearby yard with friends around them, looking at the charred scene as firefighters finished their work. Ed Lister explained they’d left for Towanda at about 11:30 a.m. and there were no problems in the house. Returning, they saw traffic blocked on Route 706. Thinking there was an accident ahead, they detoured and came down Mill Creek Road, only to find their own house burned.
Their first thought, he said, was “the animals.”
Lister said they lost three dogs, including one German shepherd; three birds; and two cats. They breed German shepherds.
They bought the house in 2013 or 2014. It was two stories tall in front, and the bottom floor was more than 3,000 square feet.
“Everybody’s telling me it started in the front corner,” he said. A pellet stove stood there. An official cause was not known Tuesday afternoon, however.
Local resident Tim Blaine drove by about 11:50 a.m. and saw a small fire in the back. He stopped and let seven German shepherds out of kennels beside the house. Worried a person could be inside, he tried to get in but was unable due to heat and smoke.
“I was going around like a madman. … The dogs inside died pretty quickly,” he said.
“I just can’t get over how fast it went,” Blaine remarked. In only about 10 minutes, the house was engulfed.
“Thank God the other gentleman there … he got all the dogs out of the kennels,” Lister said of Blaine.
Jerilynn Scavazzo, an owner at Dotti Lou, said a customer told her about the fire. “I knew they had a bunch of animals,” so she went right down, she said at the scene. There, she and other helpers found the German shepherds. “They were on the side,” she said, and wanted to get back in the house. The people were able to grab most of the dogs and get them to safety.
“They saw one dog go back in,” Scavazzo said. That animal died.
Another one was seen running up a nearby hill. “So we still have one on the loose.”
She once lost a home to fire and understood what it was like. “I’m glad we were able … to get some of the dogs and save them,” she said. The helpers took some of the German shepherds to a neighboring home and others to a dog run on the Lister property, she said.
In the back yard, the couple had a chicken house and at least one goat, which appeared unhurt.
Keri Pickett, who lives across Route 706 from the Listers, was home at the time. “My daughter ran out to get something out of our shop,” she said. She came back in and said the Listers’ house was on fire. Panicked, the mom called 911, but the dispatcher already knew about the blaze.
“It was bad right away,” Pickett said. “It was pretty fast-moving. …
“Our main concern was that they were OK.”
One minute the house was fine and the next it was on fire, her daughter, Kylie, 13, said. “I’d never seen a house on fire before,” she added.
The Listers are “such nice people,” the girl remarked. She remembered them bringing her brother balloons and a card on his birthday and helping them when their cows got out.
The couple did not have insurance. The company they asked denied them, Lister recalled, saying they lived too far from a fire department.
Asked what they will do now, he stated: “Don’t have a clue.”
