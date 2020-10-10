Seventeen fire and EMS agencies in Bradford County were awarded a combined $382,313 in grant funding through the Office of State Fire Commissioner to offset the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Announcing the one-time grant funding Friday, state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) said, “The life-saving services performed by our region’s dedicated fire and ambulance personnel are more critical now more than ever. I am pleased we are able to provide this additional funding for them at a time when their normal fundraising efforts have been put on hold.”
The awards are as follows:
- Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company – $23,014.
- Diahoga Hose Company No. 6 – $23,014.
- Engine Company No. 1 – $22,603.
- Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department – $22,603.
- Greater Valley EMS – $15,048.
- Greater Valley Fire Company – $23,151.
- Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company – $22,603.
- Howard Elmer Hose Company No. 4 – $22,740.
- Innes Hose Company – $23,151.
- Monroe Hose Company – $23,151.
- New Albany Volunteer Fire Company – $23,425.
- Protection Hose Company No. 1 – $23,014.
- South Waverly Fire Department 1 – $22,603.
- Towanda Fire Department – $23,151.
- Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company – $22,603.
- Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department – $22,603.
- Wysox Volunteer Fire Company – $23,836.
In Sullivan County, more than $178,000 was split between nine fire and EMS agencies:
- Dushore Fire Company No. 1 — $23,151.
- Eagles Mere Volunteer Ambulance Association — $15,048.
- Eagles Mere Volunteer Fire Company — $22,603.
- Eldredsville Volunteer Fire Company Inc. — $11,094.
- Endless Winds Volunteer Fire Company — $22,877.
- Forksville Volunteer Fire Company — $22,877.
- Laporte Borough Volunteer Fire Company — $22,603.
- Muncy Valley Area Volunteer Fire Company — $22,877.
- Muncy Valley Area Volunteer Fire Company AMB — $15,048.
These grants are part of the $50 million Crisis Fire and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program, which dedicates CARES Act funding to help with expenses and state compliance as responders have had to cancel fundraising due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The money can be used for expenses such as personal protective equipment, fuel, repairs to apparatus, sanitization, and lost revenue.
